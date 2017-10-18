Police hunt man after unprovoked attack near Gunwharf Quays

Police are hunting for a man they would like to speak to about an unprovoked attack on a man near Gunwharf Quays.

At about 9.30pm on June 19, a man in his 40s was assaulted on the junction of Park Road and St George’s Road.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We know this incident happened about four months ago, however we believe somebody may recognise him from the CCTV image, so think it’s worth sharing.

‘If this is you, or you recognise the man, we’d like to hear from you.’

If you have any information relating to this case, call police on 101 quoting crime reference number ‘44170234066’.