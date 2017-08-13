Police persuade man in his 20s to come away from edge of city landmark

POLICE managed to persuade a young man to come away from the edge of a Portsmouth landmark.
Officers received a concern for welfare report at 5.40pm yesterday, after the man, in his 20s, was seen to be sitting on the ledge of the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers attended the scene, the man was persuaded to come off the ledge and was taken to a mental health facility.’
An eyewitness who was fishing at the rock below the tower was asked to leave the area by officers.
He said: ‘The young man was sat there for more than one hour before I was asked to leave, as police closed off the area.
‘I left hoping the man was okay and would come down.’
