Police renew appeal to find missing Portsmouth woman Victoria Evans

Police have renewed their public appeal to help find a missing Portsmouth woman.

Victoria Evans, 41, was last seen at about 11.30am on Thursday April 6 at her home address in Earlsdon Street, Southsea.

Detective Inspector Linda Howard said: ‘Victoria hasn’t been in contact with any of her family or friends since she disappeared and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

‘We’ve released a new photo of Victoria. Please take a look at it and if you think you’ve seen her, or know where she is, please call us on 101 as soon as possible.

‘I would also like to appeal directly to Victoria. Victoria, if you’re reading this, please get in touch with the police and let us know you are ok.’

Victoria is described as white, of slim build with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who knows where she may be or thinks they have seen her since she went missing is asked to call police on 101.