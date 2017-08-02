Portsmouth has ‘slowest rail connection’ to London in the UK

Have your say

Portsmouth has the slowest rail connection to the capital out of the UK’s major cities, new research has found.

Trains from the south coast to the capital travel at an average speed of 35.2mph and take an hour and 50 minutes.

Passengers travelling between Portsmouth and London faced ongoing strike action by Southern Rail staff this year. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Services in the opposite direction travel at an average speed of 34.6mph, taking an hour and 52 minutes.

The data was compiled by media company Trinity Mirror, which looked at the speed of rail connections between major UK cities.

Its research also shows the route between Southampton and Portsmouth is the slowest major connection in the country - with an average speed of just 16.2mph.

Plymouth, Bristol and Cardiff are the other three cities Portsmouth has its slowest connections to.

A Southern Rail train

Our city’s fastest connections were long-distance services, including to Glasgow (51.5mph), Edinburgh (49.7mph) and Newcastle (48.4mph).

Nationally the fastest connection was between London and Stoke-on-Trent, where passengers can travel at a brisk 82mph.

To calculate the journey times the company worked out the distances from London stations to the equivalents of Britain’s 20 other largest cities.

Shorter regional train trips were often among the slowest, it added.

_______

Portsmouth’s fastest connections

1. to Glasgow (51.5mph)

2. to Edinburgh (49.7mph)

3. to Newcastle (48.4mph)

4. to Leeds (41.7mph)

5. to Manchester (38.9mph)

_______

Portsmouth’s slowest connections

1. to Southampton (17.1mph)

2. to Plymouth (26.9mph)

3. to Cardiff (30.6mph)

4. to Bristol (32.6mph)

5. to Nottingham (34.3mph)

_______

What do you think? What have been your experiences of travelling by train to Southampton and London? You can email kieran.davey@jpress.co.uk or comment on our Facebook page.