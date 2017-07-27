Portsmouth man hit by train is named

Have your say

A MAN who died after being hit by a train has been named.

Ben Collins, 32, of Lumsden Road, Eastney, died on July 16.

He was hit by a train in Chichester near the footbridge by Tesco Extra.

British Transport Police confirmed his death was not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned.

A date for his inquest is due to be set.

At the time, a British Transport Police statement said: ‘A person has sadly died after they were struck by a train near Fishbourne Road in Chichester.

‘Officers from BTP were called to the location shortly before 10.30am and attended alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.’

Trains between Havant and Barnham were stopped.