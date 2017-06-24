Portsmouth prepares for first Seafood Festival

SEAFOOD lovers in the city have been promised a real treat this weekend.

The first ever Portsmouth Seafood Festival will be taking place in Gunwharf Quays, in a celebration of local seafood chefs and regional produce.

The Seafood Festival will feature a pop-up fish restaurant, local seafood street vendors showcasing global delicacies and the Portsmouth Fish Market – with experts on hand to dish out advice.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to be hosting the city’s inaugural Seafood Festival to support our rich fishing heritage and the communities and businesses associated with it.

‘The festival is all about showcasing the vast array of seafood that is readily available to us along the Solent, as well as raising awareness of sustainable fishing, and reminding people of Portsmouth’s proud fishing heritage.

‘We have been working to bring guests a new and exciting experience.’

The weekend will also be in support of The Fisherman’s Mission and RNLI Lifeboats.