Region set for a hectic weekend

THIS weekend promises to be an incredibly busy one.

With events going on throughout the weekend, people will find themselves with plenty to see and do.

Tomorrow, Armed Forces Day will be celebrated at both Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Castle Field in Southsea – where a free fun day will be taking place, featuring a flag-raising ceremony and veterans’ parade.

At the same time, the South East Vegan Festival is taking place in the Pyramids Centre in Southsea, celebrating everything vegan.

Past pupils may also be interested in heading to the Mayville School playing fields, as they celebrate their 120th anniversary.

Meanwhile in Havant, the Leigh Park Carnival be in full swing by the Greywell Shopping Centre, starring a musical-themed fancy dress procession.

Later on in the afternoon, people may want to pop along to the Hayling Island Community Centre for the Hayling Horticultural Society’s summer show.

On Sunday, Admiral Lord Nelson School will be holding a fundraiser for cancer charities, with choirs, bands and fairground attractions.

From 12-1pm, people will be joining Canon Mike Sheffield at St George’s Church, Waterlooville, for his farewell lunch, ahead of his imminent retirement.

However, if board games are more up your street, Home Coffee in Cosham High Street is holding a seven-hour board game marathon for Good Company – a charity that combats loneliness in the region.