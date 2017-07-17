Road disruption expected in Portsmouth

DRIVERS in Portsmouth city centre are being advised to expect significant disruption over the next couple of weeks.

Isambard Brunel road is set to be closed southbound for the next two weeks, with work starting on Monday, July 24.

This means no one will be able to drive south under the railway bridge at Portsmouth & Southsea Station, with the road closed from the roundabout next to the station.

Traffic will be diverted via Station Street, Arundel Street, Holbrook Road and Winston Churchill Avenue.

Northbound traffic (travelling from Greetham Street towards Commercial Road) will be unaffected and can carry on as normal.

Eamonn Laverty, McAleer & Rushe’s project manager, said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause some disruption to traffic in the city centre but we’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work if at all possible.’