Sea of love as Portsmouth ferry hosts romantic marriage proposal

A MARRIAGE proposal at sea left a blushing bride-to-be shaking with joy.

Dominique Singleton was on Wightlink’s car ferry St Clare when her boyfriend Michael Singer surprised her with the shock question.

Dominique Singleton on the bridge of the Wightlink car ferry

Romantic Michael organised for her to be on the bridge of the Portsmouth-based ferry so she could witness his unique proposal.

Riding up alongside the vessel in a Ryde Inshore Rescue boat, Michael unfurled a banner asking her to be his wife.

Tipped off in advance, Captain Sam Mitchell made an excuse to invite Dominique up to the bridge to get a good view of the sign and then let her use the ship’s radio to give him her answer. It was yes.

‘We were very happy to play a small part in this very happy event,’ he said. ‘Ryde Inshore Rescue are our local life-savers and mean a lot to us. We always like to support them when we can.’

The proposal

The couple are both volunteers with the rescue service and met there.

Ady Farrell, chairman of the Ryde Inshore Rescue was delighted by the proposal.

‘For us, this was Operation Shush,’ he said. ‘Everyone knew what Michael was planning but we all had to keep it a secret.

‘From the look on her face, it’s clear she had no idea this was going to happen. We are all delighted.’

Michael eventually went down on one knee once reaching dry land.

Dominique, who lives in Ryde, was blown away by the romantic gesture.

She said: ‘I am still shaking in total shock.

‘Who would have thought by joining Ryde Inshore Rescue I’d meet my future husband?

‘All the effort my lifeboat family and Wightlink put in today was beyond what I’d ever imagined, I’m forever grateful to every single one of you.

‘I’m the luckiest person in the world right now. Michael Singer, I love you.’