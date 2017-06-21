Shoppers’ donations for kids and arthritis patients

GENEROUS supermarket customers have helped raise £500 for two hospital departments.

The community tokens scheme at Asda, Fratton, led to hundreds of pounds being donated to Queen Alexandra Hospital’s rheumatology department and the children’s emergency department.

A cheque for £200 was handed to matron Colin Beevor and Dr Young Min in the rheumatology department who said the money will go towards the Getting to Grips with Arthritis – Tired of Being Tired programme.

Dr Min said: ‘Fatigue is a common symptom with patients because of a compromised immune system and the medication they have to take.

‘People say they’re tired and we all say “I know what you mean”, but it’s totally different to what our patients experience.

‘These are young men and women who one minute are up and about, then the next have completely crashed.’

The department runs a six week course with a community exercise therapist and volunteer staff, which allow those affected to manage their symptoms.

In addition to the money raised by customers, Natalie Oliver, Asda Fratton’s community champion, also organised a cake sale which raised a further £300 which was donated to the children’s emergency department.

Zoe Parton, a children’s play specialist within the emergency department, said: ‘This is a fantastic donation. We are hoping to put the money towards an iPad and our interactive floor which will aid children’s movement and keep them entertained during their treatments.’

The cash was donated through the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity which supports the patients of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust by improving existing facilities, providing equipment, and supporting research and innovation for both patients and staff.

For more information on Tired of Being Tired e-mail John.Roskilly@porthosp.nhs.uk or call (023) 9228 6935.

To donate to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity go to porthosp.nhs.uk/charity.