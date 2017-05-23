Singers are in tune with RNLI donation

THOSE who save lives at sea have been given a big boost thanks to a choir.

Reflections is made up of women from across the area who have been singing at events for the past 15 years to raise money for good causes.

They have recently been able to give the RNLI a cheque for more than £1,000.

Janet Williams, the group’s secretary, said: ‘We are a group of fun-loving singers who offer entertainment to various organisations at social events and parties.

‘Our repertoire spans musicals from the 1920s to 1940s, and we wear resplendent costumes.

‘Since our inception, Reflections has donated more than £11,000 to various charities.

‘We were delighted to donate to Portsmouth RNLI. We were visited by Guy Rudkin, whose training our money will go towards.

‘And it was great to meet Jacqui Hutchins too.’

Other organisations Reflections has supported include The Rowans Hospice, Queen Alexandra Hospital’s renal unit, Canine Partners, Naomi House, Elizabeth Foundation, Angel Radio, Basics Hampshire, Meningitis Research, Macmillan Cancer Support and Help for Heroes.

The singers have even been nominated for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for their charitable efforts.

Janet added: ‘We meet every Monday at 1.30pm at Christchurch Hall, Widley, for rehearsals, and we would love to welcome new members.

‘It’s always so much fun.

‘We charge a small fee for our performances, claim no travelling or other expenses, and donate all proceeds to various local charities nominated by our members.’

If you would like join Reflections, or book to sing at an event, call (023) 9242 0070.