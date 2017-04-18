Snap election will ‘stabilise’ Britain’s defence sector, minister says

BRITAIN’S defence secretary has said a snap election will not derail the nation’s key military projects.

Sir Michael Fallon made the comments in the wake of prime minister Theresa May’s shock announcement of a June General Election this morning.

The former minister for Portsmouth praised the decision and claimed the move would not destabilise Britain’s defence budgets.

Instead, he said this new election would offer a chance to bring increased stability for a fresh five-year period.

His comments come a day after a retired admiral lambasted Whitehall for its culture of delay and budget-busting in bringing some of Royal Navy’s key projects like the new aircraft carriers.

Speaking this afternoon, Sir Michael said: ‘In an increasingly uncertain world this will give us certainty and stability for the next five years.

‘We have commitments to make to Nato, we have ambitions now to step up globally – we’re playing our part in the coalition against Daesh in the Middle East.

‘A new mandate for the full five-year term will give us the certainty and stability we need to project our country internationally and do what we can to strengthen security.’