Stand-up comic Jon Richardson announces two tour dates in Portsmouth

Stand-up comic and writer Jon Richardson is coming to Southsea’s Kings Theatre this autumn with the second leg of his tour Old Man.

The quick-witted Lancastrian is known for his numerous appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You and Live at the Apollo alongside his own stand-up shows which have toured across the UK.

Richardson, a new father, admitted that touring the nation with his act has been welcome relief from a full-on domestic life.

He laughed: ‘Gigs have become very cathartic for me, as things are so hectic at home. Gigs are now the equivalent of going to the pub or the cinema.’

He added: ‘Our baby is only two months so it’s obviously the perfect time for me to be leaving home for several weeks.

‘It has to be said, I’m not terribly popular at home.

‘But I’m assuming that by the time I get back my daughter will be toilet-trained, capable of dressing herself and able to drive!’

Old Man will be at Kings Theatre in Southsea on Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18. Tickets can be purchased from the venue’s website at kingsportsmouth.co.uk.