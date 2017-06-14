Stansted Park garden show pulls in 17,000 visitors

GREEN-FINGERED gardening enthusiasts flocked to an annual show to see products and plants and pick up tips from horticultural experts.

The Garden Show – a three-day event held from Friday to Sunday – took place at Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, over the weekend.

Showgoers were spoilt for choice as more than 320 stands showcased the latest specialist plants, garden accessories and artisan food and wines.

Visitors were given advice on how to prune their gardens into shape by the show’s team of specialist plantsmen.

The event also offered on-site entertainment, with its comedic Mole Catcher show illustrating the efforts to which gardeners go to rid their green spaces of moles.

Jane Sterck, 61, who organised the event with her two daughters, said: ‘Just under 17,000 people attended the show so we’re really pleased about that.

‘The show’s essence is to make an affordable and happy day out.

‘This past weekend marked our 23rd year and we’re always looking to make the show interesting and educational where we can.

‘Next year we’re planning to do more for children to get them growing too.’