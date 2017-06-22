Start getting ready for a Blooming Great Tea Party

A CUPPA and some cake helped raise money for hospice beds across the country.

Staff and customers at Knight and Lee, at Southsea, which is owned by John Lewis, took part in Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party.

Marie Curie is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

The tea party, held in The Restaurant on the top floor of the Palmerston Road department store, helped to raise awareness of the charity.

The Blooming Great Tea Party campaign is Marie Curie’s major summer fundraiser and encourages everyone to get together and hold a tea party, bake sale or special tea break in aid of the charity.

Branch manager John Smith said: ‘We’re so proud to be a part of Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party campaign this year and I know our partners had a great time hosting our own tea party with customers in The Restaurant.

‘It was great to see so many people get involved in such a great cause over a cuppa and some cake, and we hope that through our tea party we’ve encouraged lots of people to host their own too.’

John Lewis stores will also offer a 10 per cent donation to Marie Curie on products sold in support of the charity.

The company will be making an additional £20,000 donation nationally to Marie Curie, following the Blooming Great Tea Parties.

Wendy Savage, the Marie Curie community fundraiser in east Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: ‘We had a fantastic time sharing a cuppa and cake with everyone and hope we’ve inspired lots of people to hold their own Blooming Great Tea Party later in the month.

‘Every cuppa counts in helping Marie Curie provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.’

Blooming Great Tea Parties will be held across the country from June 23 to 25.

Since the campaign started in 2008, £5.4m has been raised for Marie Curie.

For details on how to organise your own tea party, call 0800 716 146 or go to mariecurie.org.uk/tea party.