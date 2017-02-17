Student cooks up treats to fund her charity hike

A FORMER Portsmouth College student is tackling her biggest challenge yet,

Later this year, Amy Massey will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Dig Deep, an organisation working with rural communities to break the cycle of poverty through access to fresh water and sanitation.

Amy, now studying geography at the University of Southampton, is teaming up with 12 friends and classmates to climb the highest mountain in Africa, in aid of families who are living in areas with no fresh water.

To achieve her target of £3,000 Amy and her climbing partners have been fundraising in a variety of ways, from selling tickets to events near university to hosting film nights on campus.

However, Amy’s most recent fundraising drive involved returning to Portsmouth College to host a cake sale,

Amy and her sister sold a variety of homemade cakes in aid of her fundraising and staff donated some fairy cakes, muffins and a decorated sponge cake – all of which were made with a little love.

The Valentine’s Day theme of the cake sale was greatly appreciated by staff and students at the College, including school principal Steve Frampton MBE, who popped down to buy a tray to share with visitors during meetings.

He said: ‘The cakes were delicious and well received by my guests.

‘Amy’s fundraising is for a great cause and I, along with all our staff and governors, wish her every success on this amazing project.’

Amy added: ‘I signed up to the hike with my friends as it has always been a dream of mine to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

‘It will be fascinating to get first-hand experience of the country that our money will be helping.’

Amy is currently halfway towards her goal of raising £3,000. If you would like to donate you can visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/amymasseyclimbforkili