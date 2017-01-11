Students get the job done on college apprenticeships

PORTSMOUTH College has broken its own record with more than 1,400 students signing up for its E5 apprentice programme.

The course is designed to prepare students for the world of work and allows them to develop a range of vital skills while in the college environment.

E5 consists of five skills – enterprise, employability, experience, extension and exercise.

As part of the apprenticeship, the college is also offering a work experience programme.

The employment programme has already proved popular with more than 370 students taking part. The college students recognise the benefits of gaining work experience at an early stage.

Job opportunities have been secured in a variety of sectors, including medicine, teaching, marketing, design, law and dentistry.

The placements are designed to help pupils decide on future career aspirations and support their UCAS applications.

Second-year student George Elliot, who secured a part-time job following his work placement, said: ‘I think the E5 programme is great and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s helped me gain valuable experience and has allowed me to take my first steps in my career as a social worker.’

Fellow student and aspiring dentist Tahsnea Rahaman said: ‘The E5 programme has enabled me to gain a clear view of my future career options, and confirmed I want to go into dentistry.

‘Currently, I’m learning how to book in the patients, but I will soon be able to enter the surgery and observe.

‘Hopefully, I will be able to get into university to study dentistry, and having this work experience on my application will certainly help with this process.’

The 10-12 week placements organised by Portsmouth College allow students to build a working relationship with employers without missing out on lesson time.

For more information, visit facebook.com/e5portsmouthcoll.

