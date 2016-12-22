The Chase star Anne Hegerty to host Southsea pub quiz

She’s famed as the no-nonsense queen of the quizzes.

And now TV’s battleaxe brainbox Anne Hegerty is to read the questions rather than face them.

She’s agreed to host a charity quiz at the Phoenix pub in Southsea next week.

Anne, who is starring in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the nearby Kings Theatre, will read a series of brainteasers devised by pub landlady Karen Birch.

Regulars at the pub have flocked to sign up for the event on December 29, which is already sold out, after Anne - famed as The Governess in the ITV show The Chase - agreed to help.

Phoenix bar tender David Tait said: ‘Everyone’s really excited about it.

‘We’ve always had a great link with the Kings and Anne was kind enough to agree to help us.

‘She’ll be reading the quiz, so we will make doubly sure that all the answers are correct. Not that we expect anyone to argue with her decision!’