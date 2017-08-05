THIS WEEK IN 1978: Violence flares at naval base picket

Have your say

Two Portsmouth Dockyard workers were injured in accidents involving cars as they picketed the naval base.

Mechanic Ray Collins and electrical fitter David Brown were hurt in separate incidents.

Mr Collins was injured at the yard’s Marlborough Gate and was taken to the Royal Portsmouth Hospital, but later sent home.

Mr Brown, who was injured in an accident involving a taxi at Unicorn Gate, was treated at the yard’s medical centre.

There were violent scenes when pickets chased the taxi along Unicorn Road.

The two injured men were among hundreds of workers picketing every gate at the base in support of their claim for more pay.

Union leader Les Chaplen said: ‘We are satisfied that we are getting 100 per cent support from our members. So far as we are concerned the dockyard is at a standstill.’

About 150,000 defence ministry industrial workers in the Portsmouth area took part in the one-day strike.

There was no food for those that went in to work as the canteen staff joined the strike.