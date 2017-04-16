THIS WEEK IN 1993: Portsmouth man’s home branded a ‘DIY disaster’ on television

Houseproud Ian Grant was outraged when his turn-of-the-century Portsmouth home was featured on television – as a DIY disaster.

Mr Grant’s unique house on Evans Road, Milton, was in its original condition on the outside and had been lovingly restored inside.

But it was shown on BBC South Today as an example of Britain’s heritage wrecked by over-enthusiastic DIY fans.

Mr Grant was told about the programme by a friend who taped it for him.

He said: ‘The item was about old buildings being spoiled by people who do too much DIY.

‘Right at the end it showed a picture of my house with a voice saying it should be stopped before more houses end up like this one.

‘It has not been changed – it is very eye-catching.’