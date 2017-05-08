THIS WEEK IN 1996: Britpop stars Blur mourn fan’s death

Pop superstars Blur mourned the loss of a devoted teenage fan from Petersfield who died of cancer.

Jodie Earl , who was 16, died from Hodgkin’s disease after losing an 18-month battle for survival.

Her plight was known to Blur after a Hampshire hospital worker contacted the London pop group through a south coast charity.

Samantha Segolo, 24, a nurse on the Piam Brown children’s cancer ward at Southampton General Hospital, arranged for Jodie to see the band backstage at a Wembley concert in 1995.

Ms Segolo said: ‘I kept it a complete surprise. I told her when we got there and I had never seen such a smile on her face.’

Pictured: Jodie, second left, with the group and another Blur fan on the night of the Wembley gig