Tickets still left for major Jutland display

SPACES are still available for an international conference unearthing the secrets of one of the most deadly naval battles in history.

To mark the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Jutland the National Museum, the event will bring together a host of key academics, experts and historians.

Being held at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth, from May 31 to June 2, it is the first conference of its kind.

It will draw together 20 speakers who will explore the legacy and wider impact of the pivotal First World War battle, which claimed 6,094 British sailors and 2,551 Germans.

Subjects range from the Maritime Archaeology Trust’s work on the newly-discovered Jutland survivor in Portsmouth Harbour and the impact of submarine warfare to the cinema’s record of the battle.

Evening activities feature a drinks reception with an exhibition view of the museum’s new display, 36 Hours: Jutland 1916, The Battle That Won The War as well as a special screening of Die versunkene Flotte, a silent German feature film about the battle made in 1926.

Tickets for all three days cost £225. Day tickets range from £75 to £100 and a student concession rate for three days is £180. See nmrn.org.uk/jutland-conference for details.