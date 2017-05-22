Tributes paid to 'loving husband' motorcyclist in fatal A27 crash

FAMILY of a man who died in a crash have paid tribute to him saying he 'will be sadly missed'.

Mark Copley, 51, of Cherry Tree Walk, Basingstoke, died in hospital on May 10 after a crash on the A27 off the Portsbridge Roundabout in Portsmouth.

The crash involved a car and Mr Copley's motorbike on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 on April 30, at 12.10pm.

He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but later died.

In a statement issued by police today, his family said: 'He was a loving husband and a great dad, who will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.'

A police spokeswoman added: 'Investigations into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team.

'A 32-year-old man, from Havant, was arrested in connection with this incident and was released but remains under investigation.'

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44170160985, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.