Two men arrested in connection with supplying drugs after trying to outrun police

Two men have been arrested in connection with drug offences following a police chase in Southsea.

Officers tried to stop a car in St Ronans Road at about 3pm yesterday, but the driver drove away and collided with five other vehicleds before stopping the car.

The driver and passenger then fled on foot but officers gave chase.

Police have confirmed a 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possess a controlled drug of class A and possess a controlled drug of class B.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in offer to supply cocaine and drive a motor vehicle dangerously.

Both of the men have been released from custody but remain under investigation.