UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital in ‘life-threatening’ condition after being found ‘slumped over wheel’ on Eastern Road

A MOTORIST has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The South Central Ambulance Service confirmed a driver had suffered a ‘serious medical emergency’ on Bilton Avenue.

It sent a rapid reponse vehicle, an ambulance and a paramedic team leader to the scene at about 9.20am.

In a statement, the service said: ‘After extensive treatment at the scene, the patient was taken to the QA in a life-threatening condition.’

An eyewitness to the incident – which caused huge tailbacks at Eastern Road and the blockage of two lanes – said they saw a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

They said other motorists then rushed to his aid, gathering around his car until emergency services arrived.

Tailbacks reached as far back as Tangiers Road as paramedics attended.

The incident came after a signalling problem caused one-hour delays earlier this morning.