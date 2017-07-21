UPDATE: Picture shows damage after car flips on to roof on M27

A DRIVER was taken to hospital after after a car flipped on to its roof on the motorway.

Crews from Fareham Fire Station were called to the accident, as well as police and ambulance services, just before junction 12 on the eastbound side of the motorway at 9pm today.

A spokesperson from the fire station said: ‘We were called to the incident in order to make the scene safe, and we closed the two inside lanes of the motorway.

‘The accident happened at the point where the four lanes merge into three, and the driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance.

‘We returned to the station just before 10pm, when accident recovery was still taking place.’

An eye-witness who drove past the scene, said there was ‘debris everywhere’.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: ‘Motorists jumped out of their cars to the aid of someone wrapped in a blanket on the hard shoulder. ‘Someone else was also risking their own life to direct traffic. The accident looked horrific.’