Vision Express offering free eye tests in Portsmouth tomorrow

Residents in Portsmouth are being offered free eye care tests tomorrow as part of National Eye Health Week.

Vision Express will be at Gunwharf Quays from 10am to 5pm, offering 30-minute comprehensive sight checks.

Picture: PA

Their high-tech mobile testing unit is visiting several cities across the UK. Portsmouth has been selected as statistics have revealed the city’s population suffers from higher than average preventable sight loss and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

AMD is the most common cause of sight loss in the UK, impacting more than 600,000 people. 200 new cases are discovered every day.

Vision Express CEO Jonathan Lawson explained; ‘By taking the eye test to the people, we can target areas where there is a worsening outlook for eye health and although we have visited Portsmouth in the past, we wanted to visit again and reiterate the importance of regular eye testing to help determine issues including AMD.’

In Portsmouth, 54 per 100,000 people suffer from preventable sight loss, while 186 per 100,000 have age-related macular degeneration. Both these figures are higher than the national average.

Jonathan added: ‘We know that people fear blindness more than any other sense loss, with one survey finding that 76 per cent of people would rather lose a limb than their sight.

‘And, we’re very aware that affordability is an issue for many, with 37 per cent of people putting off having an eye test due to cost concern, so we want to help.

‘That’s why anyone who can’t get to the van while it’s on tour, can download a free eye test voucher from our website.’

People can also receive a free eye test by downloading a voucher before September 30 from the Vision Express website.

These vouchers will be valid until October 31.