WATCH: Harbour dolphin gets up close and personal

STUNNING footage captured on a portable camera shows the dolphin in Portsmouth Harbour getting friendly with the neighbours.

Mat Buxey, 41, works at Portsmouth Harbour; his crew keep a GoPro camera on board their boat, which has led to an incredible encounter with the dolphin.

He says his friends called out that the dolphin was nearby, prompting him to stick the camera under the water.

He explained: ‘It was a bit unexpected, to be honest.

‘I was at the pontoon by the naval base when someone spotted the dolphin – I just put the GoPro underwater and started recording.

‘The dolphin got quite close to us; I think he was in a bit of a curious mood.’

Mat’s experience is something that he considers to be rather special.

He added: ‘I’ve never been up close to a dolphin before, so to me it was a pretty magical experience.

‘I feel incredibly lucky – this isn’t something I’m going to forget anytime soon.’