WATCH: Spectacular video shows nighttime Portsmouth lit up by huge lightning bolt

A short video shows the dramatic moment the whole of Portsmouth was lit up by a massive lightning bolt in the dead of night.
The film was sent to us by Wiehan Brink, who shot it on Portsdown Hill early yesterday.
It was taken at the height of the storm captured in readers' pictures and video here and here. The lightning also formed a dramatic backdrop to the Spinnaker Tower, seen in a gallery of pictures by Press Association photographer Steve Parsons.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.