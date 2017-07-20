WATCH: Spectacular video shows nighttime Portsmouth lit up by huge lightning bolt

A short video shows the dramatic moment the whole of Portsmouth was lit up by a massive lightning bolt in the dead of night.

The film was sent to us by Wiehan Brink, who shot it on Portsdown Hill early yesterday.

A screenshot from the video by Wiehan Brink

It was taken at the height of the storm captured in readers' pictures and video here and here. The lightning also formed a dramatic backdrop to the Spinnaker Tower, seen in a gallery of pictures by Press Association photographer Steve Parsons.