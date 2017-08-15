Search

WATCH: The moment Havant man proposes to his girlfriend in front of crowds at Portsmouth Kite Festival

The forward island is moved from Portsmouth

WATCH: How they moved HMS Queen Elizabeth's bridge section from Portsmouth

An anchor dredged from the harbour

WATCH: How Portsmouth Harbour was prepared for HMS Queen Elizabeth

0
Have your say

This is the moment Adam Gardiner dropped down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Courtney Hayler - with hundreds of kite enthusiasts watching on.

The pair were given centre stage at last weekend’s Portsmouth Kite Festival after Adam, from Havant, popped the question during their romantic day out.

Picture: Franca Perletti

Picture: Franca Perletti

And fortunately for Adam, from Havant, Courtney said yes - leading to cheers and congratulations from the watching visitors.

Video credit: Tara Bloom

Picture: Franca Perletti

Picture: Franca Perletti