WATCH: The moment Havant man proposes to his girlfriend in front of crowds at Portsmouth Kite Festival

This is the moment Adam Gardiner dropped down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Courtney Hayler - with hundreds of kite enthusiasts watching on.

The pair were given centre stage at last weekend’s Portsmouth Kite Festival after Adam, from Havant, popped the question during their romantic day out.

Picture: Franca Perletti

And fortunately for Adam, from Havant, Courtney said yes - leading to cheers and congratulations from the watching visitors.

Video credit: Tara Bloom