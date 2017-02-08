Wetwheels Solent in bid for extra funding

WETWHEELS Solent is looking to receive some much-welcomed funding from supermarket chain, Tesco.

Wetwheels aims to build disabled people’s confidence by providing the opportunity to access the sea in a fun, safe, stimulating and rewarding way using specially modified, fully accessible powerboats.

This funding would come from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative – which raises money from the 5p carrier bag charge and issues grants of £1,000, £2,000 and £5,000 to local outdoor community projects.

This month, shoppers in the region are able to vote in all Tesco stores for who they think should receive the grant.

So far, the initiative has awarded more than £25 million to 3,000 different community projects.

Wetwheels Solent’s trips are all staffed by specialists who allow people who use the service to challenge their self-perceptions, broaden their horizons and share their experiences with others.

Geoff Holt, CEO of Wetwheels Solent, said: ‘We are delighted to have been chosen as one of Tesco Bags for life community projects.

‘This will ensure more disabled people are able to gain access to the water and we can continue to provide live enriching experiences.

The Bags of Help scheme is permanently open for applications and anyone can nominate a project at any time – whether it’s Tesco customers, colleagues or the community groups themselves.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: ‘We are really excited to open the voting for February.

‘There are some simply fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities, not only in the Solent region but across the whole of the UK.

