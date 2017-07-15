Who’s planning to build what near you

Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville.

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Construction of single storey rear extension at 45 Napier Road, Southsea; Mr Richard Charlton.

St Jude: Installation of new window at second floor level fronting Osborne Road at Flat 5, Shaftesbury Road, Southsea; Mr Sam Ely.

St Jude: Conversion of existing five flats to form ten flats to include raising height of bay to front elevation and associated cycle storage at 11 Osborne Road, Southsea; Mr Feras Hamdani.

Nelson: Application for prior approval relating to the change of use from offices (Class B1) to form two dwellings (Class C3) at Cornerstone House, 120 London Road; Mr J Young.

Copnor: Building of rear extension at 95 Copythorn Road; Mr Kevin Palmer.

FAREHAM

Hillhead: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling at 36 Cliff Road; Mrs Margaret Pink.

Sarisbury: Construction of two one-bed flats and five two-bed flats with associated parking and access following the demolition of an existing bungalow at 312 Old Swanick Lane; Mr and Mrs Freemantle.

Fareham South: Two storey rear extension at 140 Paxton Road; Mr Casson.

Portchester West: Front dormer and single storey front extension at 8 Hill View Road; Mr Gallagher.

HAVANT

St Faiths: Single storey rear extension at 7 Woodbury Avenue; Mr & Mrs Rhodes.

Hayling West: Single storey rear extension; infill extension, porch and carport; raise roof height to existing house and replacement garage roof at 55 Sinah Lane; Mr & Mrs Bolt.

Hayling East: Front and rear dormers at 183A Southwood Road; Mr Dan Campbell.

WARD: Single storey front extension at 79 Juniper Square; Mr & Mrs Stanley.

GOSPORT

Privett: Construction of single storey rear extension to replace existing detached garage at 93 Privett Road; Mr Charles Eldred.

Rowner: Construction of detached building for classroom at Rowner County Junior School; Ms Kerry Payne.

Anglesey: Construction of single storey side extension at 15 Clayhall Road; Mr and Ms A & J Pack and Collins.

Alverstoke: Construction of single storey side extension at 93 Village Road; Mr and Mrs Mapp.