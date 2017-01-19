Would you like to appear on a BBC TV show?

A BBC One programme is looking for people from the Portsmouth and east Hampshire region to take part in their new series.

Right On The Money is a show that aims to save people massive amounts of cash by renegotiating some of their finances.

The show is looking for people families, couples and individuals to get involved with the programme and receive one of its money makeovers.

The consumer advice programme is starting its third series; one of the previous episodes showed the team of experts save someone over £30,000 by renegotiating his mortgage deal.

Assistant producer, Josie White, said: ‘We are looking for people from all over the UK and would love to hear from people from the Portsmouth area.

‘The deadline for applications is February 28, but the sooner you apply, the better.’

If you would like to get involved with the programme then you can send your application to rightonthemoney@bbc.co.uk.