Keen cyclist to take on gruelling winter challenge for charity

CYCLING has given him something to focus on over the past five years, especially during tough times.

Now Shane Ruddock wants to give something back as he embarks on his toughest challenge yet – all in the name of charity.

The 25-year-old, who suffers with Asperger’s Syndrome and ADHD, will tackle a 516-mile route around the north coast of Scotland next month, called the North Coast 500.

Shane is hoping to raise money for disability charity Scope by taking on the challenge, which is especially difficult to complete in the winter because of harsh weather conditions.

Shane, from Waterlooville, said: ‘I’ve given myself seven days to complete the cycle but I’d like to do it in less.

‘Some roads are nice but others are very steep, I’ll be cycling along the highest road in the UK at one point. I’ll ride as far as I can in one day, depending on the weather, and I’ll stop for food, rest, and sleep at different locations.’

Shane will begin his challenge on Saturday, January 28, at Kyle of Lochalsh. He will travel in a circular route around the Highlands and finish in the same place.

He added: ‘I’m doing this for a number of reasons. I love cycling and I’ve completed lots of personal challenges already, but in a few years I want to do an around-the-world cycle.

‘During that, weather conditions will be very tough and so by completing this cycle, I’m preparing myself.

‘The second reason is that Scope help people with disabilities like myself, so I want to put my hobby to good use and raise money for a worthy cause.

‘In the past, people have put my disabilities before my experience so I also want to show other Asperger’s or ADHD sufferers that they can do things if they put their mind to it.

‘I had a tough time in school and with the depression that came after, but cycling has given me a purpose.

‘It’s going to be the toughest thing I’ve done, for which I’m excited and nervous, but it will all be worth it. I hope people will donate.’

Richard Lane, head of communications at Scope, said: ‘We can’t thank Shane enough for his dedication in taking on this incredible challenge.

‘Our charity exists to make this country a place where disabled people have the same opportunities as everyone else. It is only through the vital work and efforts of fundraisers like Shane that we can continue to do so.’

To sponsor Shane, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Shane-Ruddock.