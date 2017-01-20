Pupils explore the world with Google’s virtual reality programme

PUPILS took trips to the world’s greatest landmarks – without even leaving the classroom.

The youngsters at Cowplain School in Waterlooville were taking part in the Google Expeditions Pioneer Program.

They wore virtual reality viewers called Google Cardboard to ‘visit’ hotspots, including the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

They could even take a trip inside the human body or look down on the Earth from space.

Nicki Craven, work-related learning manager at the school, said: ‘It’s great to see students using technology and being motivated and inspired to learn.

‘The opportunities for virtual reality in education are endless.

‘Google Expeditions has a library of trips which I hope will spark an interest in future careers, such as engineering, travel, archaeology or medicine.’

The technology aims to allow pupils to immerse themselves in experiences which bring abstract concepts to life.

They can explore by moving their heads around.

Teachers choose a destination on a tablet, and those using the virtual reality viewers are then transported to the destination.

About 300 students took part.

The school is planning to purchase the technology to use as soon as it can.