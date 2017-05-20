Swooping success of Ofsted report lands Waterlooville school a special treat

EAGLE-EYED pupils were given a day to remember after the ‘swooping’ success of their school’s Ofsted report.

The headteacher of Woodcroft Primary School in Cowplain arranged a reward assembly for pupils, staff and helpers to meet birds of prey.

Jason Ashcroft from Falconry UK with Amber Brown and Liberty the Verreaux Milky Eagle Owl. Picture: Sarah Standing (170661-2239) PPP-170519-155812001

On the visit, Jason Ashcroft from Falconry UK wowed the audience with his display of birds and gave children the chance to hold them, while he reeled off facts about each one.

The children, aged from four to 11, met Taz the tawny frogmouth, an Australian hawk, and African native Liberty the Verreaux milky eagle owl, among other birds.

Dollie Smith is in Year 3. She said: ‘I thought the little three-week-old bird was really cute. I enjoyed the day and learnt lots.’

Liam Shiers, also in Year 3, added: ‘I liked all of the birds but my favourite was the big owl Liberty.

Jason Ashcroft from Falconry UK with an Egyptian vulture and, from left, Dollie Smith, Fletcher McInnes, Amber Brown, Taylor Todd and Liam Shiers. Inset. Picture: Sarah Standing (170661-2260) PPP-170519-155836001

‘I learnt that owls have big eyes so they can see far into the distance, not so they can see better at night.’

The children gasped and clapped as they got to hold the animals.

The school’s headteacher John Webster said: ‘I wanted to reward the school for its Ofsted judgement.

‘Not only did we get a ‘Good’ rating but we’ve had that previously, so we’ve been consistently doing well over a four-year period.

‘That’s quite hard to do in the current climate so I wanted to highlight the achievement and let pupils and staff know how well they’re doing.

‘Ofsted noticed key skills were being taught well, the school was well-managed, and the positive relationships adults had with children.

‘We wanted to do something that would stimulate the children’s minds, what other chance will they get to see these birds of prey? It’s about education as well it being a fun reward.’

He added: ‘Moving forward, we’ve now got a really good platform to build on.

‘The community deserve a good school and that’s what we’re providing.

‘We’ve got pride in Woodcroft and the hard work and dedication of the adults who work here to give the children the opportunities they have, is amazing.’