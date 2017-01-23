Tributes made after death of Horndean barman and loving grandfather

HE WAS known for his hard work, generosity, family devotion and willingness to help others – and that’s why Bill Dexter will be sorely missed.

The former Royal Mail worker lived in Horndean and was well-known in the local community.

Bill Dexter and his wife Daphne in 1958 in Kent on their wedding day

He spent 17 years as a barman at The Ship and Bell pub, only retiring on his 70th birthday.

Bill died earlier this month of heart failure, aged 81, after spending some time in hospital for what his family originally thought were knee problems.

His daughter Elaine said: ‘It was a complete shock, we didn’t expect to find out dad had heart failure.

‘He’s going to be missed so much by the whole family. He was a quiet man, very gentle, but very generous and gentleman-like.

‘Nobody had a bad word to say about him and he also didn’t speak ill of anyone else.

‘He was hardworking and always did two or three jobs at a time to make ends meet.’

Real name George, Bill joined Royal Mail aged 15 at his original home in Tottenham, north London. He was paid an extra 5p to do the ‘Hatton Garden Diamond Run’, and used to deliver precious jewels with just a whistle as a security measure.

Bill married his wife Daphne in 1958 and the pair moved to Horndean in 1961. They had two children, Elaine and Lawrence, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

It was then that Bill worked at the Post Office branch in Waterlooville and made his way up from postman to human resources inside the former Slindon Street building.

According to granddaughter Rosalyn, Bill was the last employee to complete 50 years of service at the company.

She added: ‘He devoted his life to being the best husband, dad, granddad that he could. We couldn’t have wished for a truer gentleman to be such a significant part of our life.

‘We want to invite anyone wishing to pay their respects to Bill to join us at the funeral on Wednesday, at The Oaks Crematorium at 1pm.’

This will be followed by a wake at The Ship and Bell pub.