Waterlooville Events Team need more volunteers to continue hard work in town centre

Everything they do is in the name of making one town centre a better place to visit.

For more than ten years, a group of hardworking volunteers have strived to ensure there’s community spirit in the heart of Waterlooville, even in difficult times.

Just some of Waterlooville Events Team, who for years have worked as a group of volunteers to do all they can to keep Waterlooville on the map. Picture: Sarah Standing (170968-5924) PPP-170727-170526001

But now, the Waterlooville Events Team needs more helpers.

From organising events, to handing out leaflets, to managing social media accounts, the group welcomes volunteers of all ages, with all different skills.

And the message team chairwoman Jackie Buckley wants to get across? You can help out as much or as little as you wish.

Jackie, who has lived in Waterlooville for more than 30 years, said: ‘Our aim is to raise the community spirit in Waterlooville and increase footfall in the town centre.

‘We have about 14 active volunteers and seven occasional ones.

‘We need more active volunteers, but people can give us as much time as they choose – one day a month even.

‘I think we’ve been successfull in bringing together schools, businesses and the wider community, but we need more people power.

‘We need more people to come together and speak up about what they want in the town centre, because if they don’t, nothing will change.’

The Waterlooville Events Team was originally part of the town’s community forum, which disbanded three years ago. The group then continued on its own, and re-branded with a new name.

The volunteers have been at the helm of many town projects so far, and are currently in the process of organising the Waterlooville Summer Fete, on August 20, and the next pop-up cinema events, also in August.

If you want to volunteer or find out more about the group and its events, search Waterlooville Events Team on Facebook.

Or e-mail waterlooville.events@gmail.com.