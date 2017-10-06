Man killed in Chichester Porsche crash said to be son of multi-millionaire clothing boss Peter Simon

A MAN killed after crashing his Porsche near Chichester was the son of multi-millionaire clothing store boss, Peter Simon.

According to The Sun newspaper, the Monsoon tycoon was left heartbroken following the news of his son George Simon’s death, following an accident last Saturday.

West Sussex police said the 32-year-old victim of the crash involving a black Porsche 911 Turbo, from London, was travelling south on the B2141 at North Marden, before leaving the road and colliding with a tree at 12pm.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance were among emergency services in attendance, but sadly the driver was declared dead at the scene.

‘Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Kimble.’