West Sussex has country’s ‘best quality of life’ for pensioners

West Sussex is the most attractive county for pensioners to live in, according to new analysis on quality of life.

Insurance providers Prudential ranked the counties based on factors including the number of elderly people living there, life expectancy and access to healthcare.

Dorset was named the having the second biggest quality of life for pensionrs, with East Sussex in third.

The analysis was carried out as part of Prudential’s Quality of Retirement Index.

West Sussex scored highly in good weather, an indicator of the area’s climate, and disability-free life expectancy.

Prudential retirement income expert Stan Russell said: ‘Our analysis shows that every part of the country has something different to offer pensioners, but the counties with the most attractive attributes tend to be along the southern and eastern coasts of England.

‘Counties like West Sussex and Dorset may be attractive because of their low crime rates or the quality of their health care.

‘However finding the right spot to live in such popular locations can be tricky.’