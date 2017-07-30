Alex Teuten wins England AAA 5,000m title

Have your say

ALEX TEUTEN continued his impressive forward progress with victory in the England Senior AAA Championships over 5,000m.

The Portsmouth-based athlete took the title in Bedford with a superb performance in a hard-fought race.

His winning time was 14min 54.56sec with Bristol’s Steven West second (14.55.21).

Mohamud Aadan, of Thames Valley Harries, finished in third with 14.56.57.

Nine athletes completed the race in Bedford.

Teuten has been enjoying an excellent year after representing England and winning international medals on the road and cross-country.

Now he has achieved a big success on the track and will take plenty of confidence from the victory moving forward.

Also in action in Bedford was City of Portsmouth’s Ed Dodd who competed on day one of the big weekend of athletics in the 800m.

He progressed through the heats and then finished seventh in the final with a time of 1.52.28.

And City’s Rhiannon Dunlop finished 14th in the 1,500m final on day two with a time of 4.39.36.

The championships are also the selection event for the England team to race in the Manchester International on Wednesday, August 16.