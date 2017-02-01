Big thanks from Southsea parkrun after AED is installed

The Southsea parkrun event team have extended an enormous thank you to TVR Electrical Services for installing the AED and cabinet the community raised funds for.

The parkrun volunteers and all the people who attend the event appreciate the time and materials the company donated to allow the Southsea parkrun event organisers to do this.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

Southsea had 348 people who completed the 5k on Saturday with 53 first timers and 49 new personal bests set.

Victory runner Paul Mitchinson finished first on Saturday with his fastest time for the course so far of 17min 23sec.

Michelle Cartwright, who also runs for the Havant-based Victory club, beat her Southsea PB, finishing in 20.33.

City of Portsmouth’s Emma Jolley finished first lady and her club-mate Emma Williams was second.

Jenny Campbell, of Portsmouth Joggers, had a good run to record a time of 26.07, beating her previous Southsea best of 26.24.

Portsmouth Triathletes had a big turnout on Saturday and Rach Brown ran a PB of 23.24, with Crystalie Miller also setting a new best of 28.16..

Sophie Edwardson continued her good recent progress over the 5k distance with a second PB in a row as she finished strongly to record a time of 23.26.

For more information see parkrun.org.uk/southsea/