Boost for City’s future stars

Future talents from City of Portsmouth were recognised during a presentation evening hosted at the Mountbatten Centre supported by BHLive.

The under-17, under-20 and elite squads were rewarded as Jan Saidy and Sally Chudley, of sponsors Southern Co-Operative (under-17, under-20) and Paul Jones Private Hire (elite) presented tracksuits and met some of the stars of the future.

Andrew Vincent, chairman of City of Portsmouth, said: ‘There is a real importance in bridging the gap between youth and senior athletics and our schemes aim to support this development.’

Success is a team effort from athletes, family and coaches.