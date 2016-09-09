Breen makes Paralympic T38 100m final

Olivia Breen has qualified for tonight’s Paralympic final of the women’s T38 100m.

The 20-year-old former City of Portsmouth athlete booked her place in the sprint showpiece following a fourth-place finish in her heat (13.35sec).

That ensured she will line up in tonight’s final (9.42pm) as the first fastest loser.

Joining The News Sports Awards sportswoman of the year for 2013 will be fellow Brits Sohpie Hahn (12.62) and Kadeena Cox (12,98).

Breen’s heat was won by home favourite Veronica Hipolito (Brazil) in a time of 12.84.