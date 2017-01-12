Portsmouth athletes shine indoors

A STRONG contingent of athletes from City of Portsmouth impressed in the South of England under 15s and under 17s championships at Lee Valley.

The two day event was a chance for the talented squad to kick off the new year with a high-class competition.

Sophie Laughton

And there were some very good performances from those involved.

They showed the hard winter training is paying off and they will be taking plenty of confidence into the other events ahead as the season picks up pace.

Hollie Thurgood reached the final of the under-17 women’s 60-metre hurdles after running 9.26sec in the semi-finals.

She went on to finish sixth in the final with a time of 9.41s.

In long jump, there were good results for both Sophie Laughton and Ella-May Sprake.

Laughton finished ninth in the under-17s category with a jump of 4.79m.

While Ella-May Sprake jumped 4.25m in the under 15s qualification round to finish seventh and reach the final.

She went on to finish 10th in the final, jumping 4.15m.

Sprake also competed in the 60m and 200m, and although didn’t make qualify for the finals she performed well in both events.

Elsewhere, Sophie Brame just missed out on the under 15 200m final as she finished third in her heat.