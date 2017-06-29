City talents selected for Commonwealth Youth Games

Gaia Osborne and Serena Vincent have been named in the Team England squad for the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

The City of Portsmouth shot-putters are among 72 young athletes, aged between 14 and 18, who will compete in the event in the Caribbean next month.

The training partners will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Beth Tweddle, James de Gale and Danny Care in representing their country in the championships, which this year will take place from July 19-23.

Osborne, from Southsea, has battled back from injuries and setbacks to regain her best form this season.

Earlier this month she won gold at the South of England Championships at Crystal Palace.

For Vincent, 15, the call-up comes on the back of Indoor British Championship and South of England Championship glory.

She will miss out on the opportunity to defend her English Schools title when she gets on the plane to the Bahamas.

The 2017 Bahamas Games will feature approximately 1,300 athletes, across nine sports – with judo and beach volleyball included for the first time.

Chichester’s Fergus Guiry has been named in the squad for the rugby sevens.

Sarah Winckless, chef de mission for Commonwealth Games England, said: ‘I’m delighted we will be taking such a talented group of young athletes to the Commonwealth Youth Games.

‘For many, this will be their first experience of a multi-sport Games environment and a key milestone on their pathway.

‘These young athletes represent the pride of England and I know everyone back home will be wishing them all the best.’

England were third in the medal table when the Games were last held – in Samoa in 2015.