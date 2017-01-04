Double delight at Queen Elizabeth parkrun

The good start to 2017 continued for Jacob O’Hara with his time of 17.48 at Queen Elizabeth parkrun giving him first place as he completed the New Year’s Day parkrun double in style.

His combined time for the two parkrun events was an impressive 34.55, with Julian Manning next as he finished QE in 18.17 to give him a total time of 35.35.

Jacob O'Hara at Queen Elizabeth parkrun on Sunday. Picture: Penny Johnstone

Tom Cully was third quickest, completing the double in 36.32, with Graham Joslin doing both in 38.00 and Gary Armstrong finishing in 39.02.

Liz Steward was first lady for the second time as she recorded 22.56 at QE to give her an overall time of 44.52 for the two events.

A total of 152 people completed the Havant and QE parkrun double.

QE were also celebrating a record turnout for their parkrun with 235 beating the previous highest number of 228 from January 1, 2016.

Dawn Renton and Mark Hargreaves completed their 50th parkruns.

The New Year’s Eve event saw 69 runners finish the course with Richard Taylor first in 20.23 and Anna Kelly finishing first lady in 24.00.

The parkrun takes place at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, Horndean. Log on to parkrun.org.uk/queenelizabeth/ for more details.

Events rely on volunteers to help and you can check out the different roles and the future roster if you are available to help.