Fantastic start for Whiteley parkrun

The new Whiteley parkrun proved a great success on Saturday. Daniel Baker finished first, with Pete Collins second and Jen Elkins third.

The organisers welcomed 344 people who completed the 5k and it was an excellent occasion.

Lots of the local clubs were represented at the first event including Stubbington, Fareham Crusaders, Portsmouth Joggers and Victory.

Winchester’s Karen Rushton recorded a time of 20.50 to finish second lady after Elkins who ran a very impressive 17.58 time.

Hedge End’s Kate Maslin finished in 21.47 as she was third lady and her club-mate Kirsty Cartwright ran 22.25 to finish fourth lady.

Baker set the course record to beat with his time of 17.14.

Alana Williams was one of the finishers on Saturday at Whiteley Meadowside, PO15 7PD.

She said: ‘I loved it. I’ve been trying to get sub 30 minutes for nearly two years and got 28.55, which is only six seconds off my PB from 2013.

‘What a boost, I will definitely be back to run here more often. Lovely friendly course set-up team.’

Charmaine Bradford added: ‘Well done Whiteley parkrun.

‘A superb first event, friendly and very well organised.

‘Thumbs up from my daughter who enjoyed her ride around in the buggy, followed by play park, we’ll be back.’

The event needs volunteers, if you are able to help out see parkrun.org.uk/whiteley/