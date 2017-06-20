Fifth Gosport Golden Mile was spectacular

A FANTASTIC turnout of runners and supporters along with superb weather made for a brilliant fifth edition of the Gosport Golden Mile.

Stokes Bay provided an awesome setting for the event hosted by Absolute Running on Sunday.

It was a superb event at Stokes Bay. Picture: Neil Marshall (170313-19)

Bright sunshine and minimal breeze certainly helped all those chasing fast times in the mile races.

They couldn’t have asked for a better, although some found the 5k a bit more tricky as the bay heated up.

First up was the wheelchair race and then the junior mile with an amazing total of 340 finishers.

The adult mile and the 5k followed with everyone getting fantastic support around the course.

Race organiser Nick Carter said: ‘Our fifth anniversary event has been memorable for several reasons.

‘Gosport Borough Council set the tone by sweeping our Golden Mile prior to the proceedings so that four wheelchair athletes could race safely.

‘Gorgeous sunshine, record entries, a gorilla, an elephant and a willingness by all of our sponsors and volunteers to make this a happy day made for lots of happy families.

‘It was great to see some top athletes turning out to make the front end of proceedings an exciting affair.

‘England athlete Alex Teuten did what he promised and smashed the course record in four minutes and nine seconds.

‘From a personal point of view, it was great to see Alex once again sharing a race with former City of Portsmouth team-mates Karrie Blake and Harry Carter.

‘Lots of local interest too with our running clubs featuring prominently and it proves yet again the power of community.

‘AbsoluteRunning are so grateful to all the local businesses that helped make this happen and particularly Adrian Chalk and his staff at Bayside Cabin who host and sponsor our events every year.

‘We feel inspired to return in 2018 with an even better event and thanks to all who entered and made us smile.’