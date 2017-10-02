Get your running shoes on as tower race returns

Have your say

STAIR runners across the country will be tacking on the Spinnaker Tower’s 530 steps as part of a global tower racing series.

General manager of the Spinnaker Tower Tony Sammut said: ‘We’re really pleased to once again host this fantastic event at the tower.

‘The current record for running the stairs stands at just three minutes and I’m looking forward to seeing this record smashed.’

The race is taking place on Sunday, October 8.